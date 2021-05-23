Kelvin Yeboah bags brace to propel Sturm Graz to secure Europa League qualification spot

Ghanaian striker, Kelvin Kwarteng Yeboah bagged a brace to propel SK Sturm Graz's away win over Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Sturm Graz staged a comeback from a goal down to beat Wolfsberger 3-1 to secure the Europa League qualification spot for next season.



Sturm Graz finished at 3rd position on the league standings behind Rapid Wien and champions Red Bull Salzburg.



Dejan Joveljic scored in the 36th minute to put the hosts in front of the Lavanttal-Arena.



An own goal by Jonathan Scherzer pulled parity for Sturm Graz nine minutes after the break before Yeboah netted twice in the 59th and 67th minutes to seal the victory.



The 21-year-old Italy-born Ghanaian scored 10 times and assisted 7 in 31 appearances in the Austrian top-flight this campaign.

He played 15 games and scored 4 goals for WSG Swarovski Tirol before switching camp to Sturm Graz in February 2021.



Yeboah made 16 appearances and scored 6 goals at Sturm Graz.



