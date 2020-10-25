Kelvin Yeboah nets first goal of the season as WSG Tirol share spoils with TSV Hartberg

Ghana international Kelvin Yeboah

Ghanaian forward, Kelvin Yeboah scored his first goal of the season when WSG Swarovski Tirol drew with TSV Hartberg in the Tipico Bundesliga on Sunday, October, 25.

Yeboah netted the opening goal as Tirol drew 1-1 with Hartberg in round 5 of the Austrian top-flight.



The 20-year-old scored in the 30th minute after connecting a pass from Thanos Petsos for the home side.

Rajko Rep pulled parity for the guests in the 75th minute at the Tivoli-Neu in Innsbruck.



Kelvin Yeboah has now scored one goal in five appearances for Tirol this campaign.