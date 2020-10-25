Kelvin Yeboah nets first goal of the season as WSG Tirol share spoils with TSV Hartberg

Sun, 25 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward, Kelvin Yeboah scored his first goal of the season when WSG Swarovski Tirol drew with TSV Hartberg in the Tipico Bundesliga on Sunday, October, 25.
Yeboah netted the opening goal as Tirol drew 1-1 with Hartberg in round 5 of the Austrian top-flight.
The 20-year-old scored in the 30th minute after connecting a pass from Thanos Petsos for the home side.
Rajko Rep pulled parity for the guests in the 75th minute at the Tivoli-Neu in Innsbruck.
Kelvin Yeboah has now scored one goal in five appearances for Tirol this campaign.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Andre Ayew features as Swansea draw against Bristol City
- Solomon Asante celebrates Western Conference victory with Didier Drogba
- Legon Cities to announce Asamoah Gyan signing in the coming hours
- Watch how Partey serenaded Arsenal teammates with Twi song during his initiation
- Legon Cities gazump giants Kotoko for Matthew Cudjoe
- Read all related articles