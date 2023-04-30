Kelvin Yeboah returns from injury to play for Augsburg against Frankfurt

Ghanaian forward, Kelvin Yeboah

Ghanaian forward, Kelvin Yeboah showcased this resilience by returning from an injury to play for Augsburg against Frankfurt in the Germany Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian-born Italian came on in injury time to help his team protect the point gained in the game at the Deutsche Bank Park.



Due to a double lateral ligament tear in the ankle, the forward had been out of action for more than a month.



The initial phase of the game was quite balanced, the home side was always waiting for counterattacks.

In the period that followed, the Frankfurters gained more time in the game and quickly converted their brief superiority into a goal. Aurélio Buta used the space on the right wing and penetrated the box. Elvis Rexhbecaj unhappily deflected the return pass into his own net in the 25th minute.



After Ermedin Demirović was initially denied by goalkeeper Trapp from a half-right position in the 48th minute, the Bosnian scored the equalizer in the 58th minute of the game.