0
Menu
Sports

Kennedy Osei Nyarko commissions Astroturf at Akim Swedru

Kennedy Osei Nyarko Astro Kennedy Osei Nyarko and others at the commissioning

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has commissioned a newly constructed astro-turf at Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region.

The project was funded by the Special Initiatives under Middle Belt Development Authority as part of the astroturf pitches to be constructed across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko said the impressive development, represented a clear departure of the situation prior to the NPP assuming office in 2017.

“The commissioning of this edifice adds to the remarkable number of modern astro turfs the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has built in various communities across the country in the past 6 years, in fulfilment of the promise to bring modern sports infrastructure to the community, regional and national levels,” he said.

The MP also used the occasion to officially commence a gala competition where 16 teams in the constituency will fight for one trophy.

Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko indicated that the rationale behind the construction of the Astro turf pitch is to promote football in the constituency so as to identify talents, grow them and develop them so that they can play football all the way to the National team and as well as international soccer which he believes will be an impetus to the local economy of the Akim Swedru constituency.

He urged the people in the area to continue to live in unity and that, he and the NPP government are committed and determined to bring development to the constituency.

The law maker indicated that the astroturf has come to serve the community irrespective of party colours, and also to nurture football talents in the constituency.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo