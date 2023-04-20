Kenpong Academy FC banned from playing home matches at Swedru Stadium

The order is however without prejudice to the determination of the substantive case

Source: Ghana Football Association

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a temporary ban on Kenpong Academy FC from using the Swedru Stadium as its home venue with immediate effect.

This decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incidents that occurred during Match day 23 between Kenpong FC and New Edubiase FC played on April 17,2023.



The decision is in accordance with Article 14(2) of the GFA Division One League Regulations which states inter alia “the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.”’

The Competitions Department is therefore advised to determine the venue for the Club’s subsequent home matches in accordance with the Division One League Regulations.



This order is however is without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee who have been charged to hear the case in accordance with the relevant Regulations.