Kenpong Academy’s Debrah Bossman hits brace in Ghana 4-4 draw with Saudi Arabia

Bossman plays club football with Kenpong Football

Kenpong Academy forward, Debrah Bossman hit a brace in Black Starlets 4-4 with Saudi Arabia's U-17 in their second friendly match.

Debrah has continued his fine form from the UEFA U-16 tournament in Serbia as he has now scored three goals in two games against Saudi Arabia.



The Starlets came from 4-1 down to share the spoils at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



Debrah Bossman and Peter Hammond netted double each to secure the draw.

Bossman is highly rated with due to instinctive finishing, pace, and unique technical ability.



He was named one of the best performers in the UEFA mini-tournament in April 2023.