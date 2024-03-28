Kenpong Football Academy sends trio to FC Bastia in France

The players travelled with Kenpong who is the owner of the academy

Three budding talents from the Kenpong Football Academy have embarked on a transformative journey to FC Bastia in France.

Richard Okyere, a poised midfielder with an eye for precision, Bossman Afirim Debra, a forward player brimming with raw talent, and Abdul Razak Nuhu, a stalwart defender with an unwavering resolve, formed the trio entrusted with representing their academy on foreign soil.



Their departure marked a pivotal moment in the collaborative venture between Kenpong and FC Bastia, a partnership aimed at nurturing and honing the potential of young footballers from the Ghanaian academy.



This is the first in the series of foreign training programmes offered to augment the local training for players of the Academy.



The trip forms part of the programme for the further development of players that will add value for their eventual transfer abroad.

As they set foot on foreign soil, they carried with them the hopes and aspirations of not only their academy but also an entire nation that fervently believed in the power of football to transcend boundaries.



Kenpong Football Academy was recently set up in Winneba to train and develop young football talents to meet the dynamic global competitive environment of football.



As the maiden trip for payers abroad, similar training programs are expected to be regular on the training and development agenda of the Academy.