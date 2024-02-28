Sports

Kenpong Football Academy to hold trials for young footballers

Kenpong Football Academy One Kenpong Football Academy

Wed, 28 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talent production hub, Kenpong Football Academy have announced that they conducting trials for young talented footballers.

The Winneba-based club announced via their social media handles on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 that they have opened their doors for young footballers to try out and stake claim for places in the team.

Below is the statement

KENPONG FOOTBALL ACADEMY NOW OPEN FOR TRIALS

Football players under the age of 18 years who are interested in joining KENPONG Football Academy in Winneba can now register for trials at the official website www.kenpongacademy.com

Go to the official website and register to showcase your talent as a football player.

There is also an opportunity for those who want to learn and develop their football skills.

Remember the official website is www.kenpongacademy.com

