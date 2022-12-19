Kenpong, family bear witness to history as Messi-led Argentina win 2022 World Cup

Kenpong at the Lusail Stadium

Celebrated Ghanaian business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) was present at the Lusail Stadium when Lionel Messi took another step towards immortality in football history.

Kenpong and his family were live witnesses of the action-packed and emotionally-charged game which produced the highest number of goals in the history of World Cup finals.



As Messi dribbled and scored for Argentina, Kenpong, his wife plus three children were inside the Lusail Stadium enjoying the action.



The indescribable feeling of watching a World Cup final was experienced by the accomplished businessman and his family who were lucky to witness Kylian Mbappe make history as the first player to score a hat-trick in the final match of the World Cup in the last 60 years.



Argentina took a two-goal lead and look set to be winning their World Cup until Kylian Mbappe who had hitherto been silently scored from the spot to get France, the defending champions back into the game.



Mbappe struck again with a ferocious effort in the 81st minute to draw parity and send the game to extra time.



Lionel Messi thought he had won Argentina the World Cup when he scored in the 109th minute but Mbappe got France with another goal from the spot in the 118th. His goal sent the game to penalties.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez proved to be a hero as he saved one of France’s spot kicks with another one missing the target.



With Argentina scoring all four of their spot kicks, they won the cup. Their third and Messi’s first.



Kenpong and his family sat through the thrills and chills of arguably the greatest game in the history of the World Cup,



Kenpong who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kenpong Travel and Tour was involved in Ghana’s participation at the World Cup as Ghana’s official travel and tour company for the tournament.



Kenpong Travel and Tours received high praise for successfully flying Ghanaian supporters in and out of Qatar for the World Cup.