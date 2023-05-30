0
Kenpong supports Bahmed again

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Famed business contractor Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) has yet again supported Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed) with an undisclosed cash at the latter's residence in Accra yesterday.

The cash donation was presented by the leadership Ghana Supporters Union on behalf of the businessman.

It was the second time Kenpong has reached out to the former Asante Kotoko board member, after taking care of his medical bills when he (Bahmed) lost his left leg through amputation a few months ago.

The leadership of the Ghana Supporters Union in separate words recalled how supportive Bahmed was to them from 2005 till the last few years.

Their testimony touched Bahmed, and as a result, he broke down into tears saying, " l am sad and touched by your words. How time flies, l am grateful to Kenpong and to you for remembering what happened so many years ago."

The travel and tourism department of the Kenpong Group remains one of the best travel agents for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

