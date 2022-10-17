1
Menu
Sports

Kenyan woman reveals how Aubameyang helped her to secure a job at Arsenal

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2020 21 Ed862uc1uc2a1elc30m1qnz4z Former Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kenyan chef, Bernice Kariuki has opened up on her encounter with former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which completely changed her life and her business.

According to Bernice Kariuki, she is currently working at Arsenal as the chef because the Gabonese striker who was Gunner's captain at the time used his influence to get her the job.

She said Aubameyang took her to Arsenal as his private chef and has been in the job for the past three years even after the departure of Gabonese to join Barcelona.

“I moved to Sweden when I was 17 and later to the UK to study psychology. I have always loved cooking and at one point chanced on Aubameyang who was the Arsenal captain at the time.”

“So, there was one time we went to a Christmas party and I met Auba and I was like if you have some space I’m passionate about Arsenal and I can come to cook for you. And he was like you can be my personal chef, and that is how I got my job (at the club),” Bernice Kariuki said in an interview with Chams Media.

Bernice now cooks for some of the big names in the game namely Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and coach Mikel Arteta.

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama