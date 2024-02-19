Keta FC leads Volta Regional Football Association Division 2 League Season

Keta FC

Source: Franklin Deynu, Contributor

In the 2023/2024 Volta Regional Football Association Division 2 League Season, Keta FC has not only participated for the first time but also made a historic entry by amassing fifteen (15) points from their matches, demonstrating a promising start in the game of professional football.

As newcomers representing both Keta and Anlo, they have played eight (8) matches.



Their journey has been impressive, securing five (5) wins, three(3) draws, and suffering just one (1) loss.

Offensively, they have been potent, scoring twelve (12) sterling goals, while defensively, they have conceded seven (7), leading to a positive goal difference of five (5).



This performance underscores not just their competitive spirit but also their significant potential and determination to leave a mark in their debut season, bringing pride to Anlodua and setting a high bar for future engagements in the league.