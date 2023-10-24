Keta Football Club to face Ghana Black Satellites in a friendly match

Official artwork for the event

In a highly anticipated football spectacle, Keta Football Club is set to go head-to-head with the talented Ghana Black Satellites in a friendly match scheduled for Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Football enthusiasts from all corners of the region are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Ketasco Sports Stadium.



Keta Football Club, a local favorite, is well-known for its skillful players and enthusiastic fan base. They will be putting their prowess to the test against the national under-20 team, the Black Satellites.



This friendly match not only provides the young talent of Keta a chance to shine but also offers the Black Satellites valuable match experience as they prepare for upcoming competitions.

The Ketasco Sports Stadium is expected to be packed to capacity, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the excitement firsthand. This match presents a unique opportunity for local fans to support their home team against a national squad.



Kickoff is scheduled for 2.30 pm prompt, and spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats.



This friendly match is poised to be a fantastic display of football talent, and it's an event no football enthusiast should miss.