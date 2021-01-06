Kevin Danso excels in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s win over Paderborn

Ghana international Kevin Danso

Austria international Kevin Danso put up an excellent performance to help Fortuna Dusseldorf defeat Paderborn in German Bundesliga II over the weekend.

Danso, who has Ghanaian roots because of his parents, lasted the entire duration of the game which ended 2-1.



The goals came from Kristoffer Peterson and Kenan Karaman.



The 22-year-old was the most fouled player (3 times) in the game against Paderborn.

Dusseldorf remains unbeaten at home this season following the win, which is their fifth in consecutive games.



They currently lie fifth on the table after 14 games. Danso has featured in all the games and has assisted one goal.



Danso is on loan from Bundesliga side Augsburg.