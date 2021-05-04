Kevin Danso scores own goal in Germany

Ghana international Kevin Danso

Austrian-born Ghanaian Kevin Danso, unfortunately, scored an own goal in Fortuna Düsseldorf’s win over Karlsruher SC on Monday in the German Bundesliga II.

Despite scoring an own goal, the 23-year old helped his outfit to cruise past their opponent 3-2 on home turf.



The visitors opened the scoring with the Ghanaian's own goal in the 9th minute before Dawid Kownacki restored parity in the 35th minute.



Brandon Borrello and Shinta Appelkamp scored in the second half to seal the victory.

The enterprising defender lasted the entire duration for his outfit as they walk home with all the points at stake.



Fortuna Dusseldorf is 4th on the table with 52 points as they seek to qualify to the Bundesliga I next season.