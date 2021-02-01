Kevin Luckassen joins Kayserispor on a permanent deal

Kevin Luckassen is a Dutch-born attacker with Ghanaian relation

Ghanaian striker Kevin Luckassen has joined Kayserispor to provide a squad boost for the team.

The Dutch-born attacker has in the past week been strongly linked with a possible move before the closing of the winter transfer window.



Today, Kayserispor has announced the signing of Kevin Luckassen on a two-and-a-half-year deal.



“Our club has signed a contract with striker Kevin Luckassen for 2.5 years.

“We wish good luck to both Kevin Luckassen and our club,” the club announced via Twitter today.



Joining from Romanian outfit Viitorul Constan?a, Kevin Luckassen is expected to add a lot of experience to the side having played for the likes of Ross Count, Slovan Liberec, SKN St. Pölten, Almere City FC, and AZ Alkmaar in the past.



Kayserispor risks battling relegation in the Turkish Super Lig but believes the new signing will provide the needed squad boost to ensure the club survives.