Kevin-Prince Boateng betting on new career path, becomes analyst for German television

Kevin-Prince Boateng will be a television commentator

Ghana international striker Kevin-Prince Boateng has secured a new career path as he will be working as a football analyst during the 2021 European Championship in the summer.

The Italy-based player, who plays for Serie B side Monza, has ventured into sport analysis by signing up with one the biggest television stations in Germany ARD with a big out during the upcoming competition.



The sports program Sportschau, of the public TV ARD, announced a collaboration with Boateng and with the Ghanaian star would be several other big hitters on the German football scene.



And the television announced the deal with the Ghanaian through an evocative video in which Boateng, bare-chested and with his countless tattoos on display, gets a new tattoo with the Sportschau logo.



Boateng will be joined by World Cup winner and Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, Olympic champion and national goalkeeper Almuth Schult and ex-professional footballer Thomas Broich.



The Ghana star looks to have cemented his job in his post-playing career as he ventures into the new field where he is expected to provide insight for viewers across the German territory.

“I've been a professional footballer for fifteen years, I live football with every fiber of my body. I've played my way from the streets of Berlin to San Siro,” says Boateng in the 'Sportschau' trailer.



"I've seen just about everything, I got to play in the biggest leagues in Europe. I speak five languages and have trained with and with the best.



"I'm a brother, bad boy and leader - but always with a heart. I wear every stage of my career on my body . But the biggest one is waiting for me now."



Before thinking about the upcoming European Championship, Boateng has a mission in mind: that of trying to bring Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani's Monza to the Serie A for the first time.



And then it will be time to try a new adventure. Off the pitch for once.

Boateng is known in Germany from his time at Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. After his professional debut for Hertha BSC, he moved abroad to Tottenham Hotspur early on. In total, he played 129 Bundesliga games and won the DFB Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 when they defeated FC Bayern 3-1.



But he was particularly successful internationally. After his time in England, the native played in Spain with FC Barcelona, with the Italian top club AC Milan and in Turkey with Besiktas Istabul. The 15-time former Ghanaian international is currently under contract with the Italian second division club AC Monza.

Many fans in Germany remember Kevin-Prince Boateng because of the bad foul against Michael Ballack before the 2010 World Cup, when he played for Portsmouth FC against Chelsea.



The brutal tackle was particularly in focus at the time, as Ghana and Germany were supposed to face each other in the group stage of the World Cup. Ballack missed the tournament and never played for the national team again.



However, all of that was a long time ago, now Kevin-Prince wants to prove it to TV viewers and is apparently looking forward to his second career as an expert at the Euros, which starts on June 11th.

