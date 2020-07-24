Sports News

Kevin-Prince Boateng bids farewell to Besiktas teammates at training

Kevin Prince Boateng with his Besiktas teammates

Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has bid farewell to his Besiktas teammates at training after his loan contract with the side expired on Thursday.

Boateng joined Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina with the Turkish club having the obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer.



The 33-year-old attacker’s loan deal will end on August 3, following the extension of the season due to the Coronavirus crisis.



However, the Black Eagles have turned down the option to acquire the Ghanaian on a permanent deal.



After penning an emotional farewell message to the club, the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward visited his soon-to-be old teammates in training on Friday to break the news to them.



He will miss the final game of the season due to a knock he picked during Besiktas 2-0 win over rivals Fenerbahce last weekend.

