Kevin-Prince Boateng breaks down in tears as Hertha Berlin suffer relegation

K.Prince Boateng Midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng was left emotional after his boyhood club Hertha Berlin were relegated from the Bundesliga.

The 36-year-old, who announced he will be retiring at the end of the season started, as the capital-based outfit were held at home by VfL Bochum leading to their demotion to the second tier.

An emotional Boateng stayed for hours after the game as he reflected on his final campaign in the Bundesliga.

"I can't realize it yet,” Boateng told reported after the game. "It is just bitter, I love this club. I came here and I knew that not everything would be rosy. The fans are angry, disappointed and sad, that is completely normal.

“I can understand them, I am a Hertha fan myself."

The 36-year-old will play his last game for the club in their final game of the season against Wolfsburg next week.

Boateng returned to his boyhood club in 2021 after spending two decades abroad, playing for several clubs including Portsmouth, AC Milan and Barcelona.

