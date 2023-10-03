Kevin-Prince Boateng clashes heads on social media with new opinion on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revived the never-ending debate about the superiority of Messi and Ronaldo relative to their accomplishment on the field.

The former Barcelona forward made an appearance on Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with 5 program during which he made some key revelations about his time with Barcelona and his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.



According to him, he has always supported Hertha Berlin and Real Madrid and also holds that in the world of humans, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player and in the galaxy, Lionel Messi is the best.



However, after signing for Barcelona, Kevin who could not reaffirm his affection for Madrid nor his assertion about the two greats during his unveiling and thus had to lie.



"I support Hertha Berlin, where I was born, and...sorry, Blaugrana. Barcelona fans are going to hate me now but (I support) Real Madrid," he said on Vibe with 5 podcast.



He continued: "I couldn't say that in the press conference. they told me 'Never say that otherwise, you can't play.' Literally, I said 'What do you mean? And they said Naah, you can't say.' Because two years before I had an interview when I played for Las Palmas and they asked me 'Who is the best player in the world? And I said in this World Ronaldo, in the galaxy Messi. And they asked me my favourite club and I said Real Madrid.'

"The first question was 'What is your favourite club? I said Barcelona. Who is the best player in the world? I said Messi.' This is one of the biggest lies because I usually say the truth but this one, I had to lie because I wanted to put on the shirt for one time at Camp Nou. I think everybody understands."



The former AC Milan midfielder joined Barcelona in January 2019 from Sassuolo, signing a 6-months loan deal with the Catalans.



Kevin Prince Boateng won the La Liga with Barcelona while making only three appearances in all competitions for the club within his loan spell.





