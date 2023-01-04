Kevin-Prince Boateng could replace Fredi Bobic as Hertha Berlin sporting director - Report

Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince has been touted as the possible replacement for sporting director Fredi Bobic - who is said to be a candidate for the German Football Association to take over the legacy of Oliver Bierhoff.

Boateng, 35, is on the verge of calling time on his career after joining his boyhood club.



The retired Ghana international is seen as a candidate to replace Fredi Bobic - who is in line to take over from his one-time national team colleague and fellow 1996 European Championship winner Oliver Bierhoff.



Bobic has been in charge of Hertha Berlin since the summer of 2021 and has initiated changes at the club.



He is highly regarded and now in full demand elsewhere following his great achievements at the club.



However, officials of Hertha Berlin are being cautious and would regulate his successor internally in the event that Bobic actually leave o avoid boardroom drama.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who is retiring from playing until the summer, could take on responsibility immediately as sporting director as fans have long been preparing for the scenario of a Bobic departure.



The Berlin manager is in demand at the German Football Association (DFB) to take over the position that has become vacant following the resignation of Oliver Bierhoff.



He had left the DFB after another World Cup debacle after 18 years in various positions.



Two other former German national team players, Lothar Matthäus and Matthias Sammer, have also been loosely linked with the position.