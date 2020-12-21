Kevin Prince Boateng divorces 2nd wife

Melissa Satta and Kevin-Prince Boateng

Footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng, has revealed his marriage with Melissa Satta has officially hit the rock.

The A.C Monza midfielder took to social media to announce the separation from his wife and indicated that the decision was mutual.



Kevin Prince Boateng added that he and his wife [now a former wife] had been living separately for a while and decided to make their separation permanent by filing for the divorce.



He wrote: “After a period of separation, we have decided to terminate our relationship permanently, in full respect of each other’s positions and in complete serenity, while we remain an important reference point for the growth of our son Maddox.”

Kevin Prince Boateng and Melissa got married in 2016 at a plush event and the duo has a son together known as Maddox.



The footballer won many hearts in Ghana when he passed off the opportunity to play for the German national team and opted to play for Ghana instead.



