Sports News

Kevin-Prince Boateng dreams of ending career at Hertha Berlin with brother Jerome

Kevin-Prince Boateng and his brother Jerome Boateng

Ghanaian attacker, Kevin-Prince Boateng, would love to finish his career at where it all started at Hertha Berlin FC alongside his brother, Jerome Boateng.

The brothers began their professional careers at the German club and Kevin dreams of them ending it there.



The 33-year-old, who was born in West Berlin, joined Hertha in 1994. He started with the youth teams and climbed the ladder to the senior team in 2004 before departing in 2007.



Since leaving Hertha, he has played for 14 different clubs including Spanish giants, Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan. He is currently on the books of Fiorentina though he spent this season on loan in Turkey with Besiktas.



For 31-year-old Jerome, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, he spent five years at Hertha, having joined them as a kid in 2002. He has gone on to feature for Hamburger SV, Manchester City and at the moment Bayern Munich.

“When your home club calls, it is not easy to say 'no'. Especially at our age, when it will soon be over. ”



For the native of Berlin, there is nothing better than“ ending my career at Hertha ”. The former Ghana international confessed: "It was a mistake to leave Hertha. It is my home I should have stayed there to pay back what Hertha did for me. ”



“Go over (to Hertha BSC, editor's note), play for a year, then bring my brother in and play with him for a year or two. That would be a dream," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.