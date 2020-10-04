Kevin-Prince Boateng elated after AC Monza debut

KP played 11 minutes for Monza

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is delighted after making his debut for AC Monza in the goalless draw against Empoli in the Italian Serie B.

Boateng left Fiorentina to join the newly-promoted Serie B side on a one-year deal with the option to extend last week.



The 33-year-old was named in coach Cristian Brocchi’s matchday squad but had to settle for the bench.



He was introduced in place of Equatorial Guinea international Jose Machin in the 79rd minute.



Boateng showed glimpses of his quality but couldn’t help the Red and Whites overcome Empoli as the match ended in a goalless stalemate.

The former AC Milan ace hopped on Twitter after the game to indicate his joy over his bow.



"Happy for the debut and good point away"



Boateng spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas.