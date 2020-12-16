Kevin-Prince Boateng hails AC Monza's performance against Entella

AC Monza forward, Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his joy over AC Monza’s 5-0 victory against Entella in the Italian Serie B.

Monza kept up from where they left off over the weekend when they defeated Venezia 2-0 at away.



The Red and White lads were impressive once again on Tuesday as they hammered Entella 5-0, with Kevin-Prince Boateng scoring two of the goals.



Another brace from Mario Samprisi and Dany Mota’s lone strike completed the rout.

Boateng, who lasted 68 minutes in the match, took to social media to hail the impressive victory.



Great team performance! Let’s go on with this attitude. DAI BAGAI?? #MonzaEntella #acmonza #legab #Boa7eng



He has plundered 4 goals in 9 appearances for the club since joining from Fiorentina this summer.