Kevin Prince Boateng is ready for Black Stars return - Yaw Boateng Gyan

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng

A former Black Stars management committee member, Yaw Boateng Gyan has hinted that Kevin-Prince Boateng is ready for a Black Stars if invited by head coach Charles Akonnor.

Boateng, 33, has been out of the national team after he was thrown out of the Black Stars camp during th 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



He was accused of causing mayhem and insulting Kwasi Appiah, who was the head coach at the time.



There have been appeals made to recall the AFC Fiorentina forward back to the national team.

According to Yaw Boateng Gyan, the former Barcelona and AC Milan star is ready to play for the country again.



"Kevin-Prince Boateng is ready to play for the Black Stars if Coach CK Akonnor thinks he can fit into his tactics," he told Elmina based Ahomka FM.

