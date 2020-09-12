Sports News

Kevin-Prince Boateng is the only player I'm not counting on - Fiorentina Chief declares

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sporting Director of Fiorentina FC, Daniele Prade has said that Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng is the only player from last season's squad that his outfit is not counting on in the forthcoming campaign.

Boateng joined the Viola on a two-year deal from US Sassuolo last summer after having an unsuccessful six-month loan stint at Barcelona.



The maverick forward spent only six months with the Artemio Franchi outfit before he was shipped on loan to Turkish giants Besiktas during the January transfer market.



Besiktas had an obligation to purchase the Ghanaian on a permanent contract but did not take up the option in the wake of the player's loan spell.

The 33-year-old has returned to Fiorentina but it appears he will be departing the club before the end of the transfer window in October.



"Boateng is the only player from last season who I don't have in my plans 100 percent," said Prade.



He scored 3 goals and assists 1 in 11 matches for Besiktas last season.

