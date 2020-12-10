Kevin Prince Boateng names De Zerbi as the best coach he’s had in his career

Ghanaian player, Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghanaian player, Kevin-Prince Boateng has named the best coach he's ever played under.

Kevin-Prince Boateng said that the players of Jurgen Klopp "would kill for him but added that Roberto De Zerbi was the best coach he ever had.



Speaking to DAZN about his career the Monza midfielder said, Klopp is "someone who gives you so much energy, makes you believe in things you couldn’t reach. He is the number one for this," Boateng said.



“For many, he is not the best coach in the world but he has this incredible grit and wickedness that transmits you. Who goes onto the pitch, would kill for him,”



The manager of Liverpool, however, is not the best coach he has had in his career.

“De Zerbi is the best one I’ve had,” Boateng added.



“For his idea of football and as a person. He has everything. I’ve always said that for me is the strongest coach I’ve had in my career, he is complete,"



“Football is his life, look at what he’s built with Sassuolo in such a short time,” he ended.