Kevin-Prince Boateng officially retires from football

Kevin-Prince Boateng played at two World Cups for Ghana

Ghanaian international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has officially confirmed his retirement from football.

Boateng who last played for Hertha Berlin retires from football at the age of 35.



The former Black Stars player announced his retirement on Instagram.



"I LOVE YOU. But that’s a WRAP for me ???? Thank you FOOTBALL for everything ‼️," Kevin-Prince Boateng wrote as he accompanied it with a video.



Despite receiving offers from numerous clubs in Arab countries and America, the former AC Milan standout has chosen to step away from the game to focus on his coaching career.



Boateng made his mark on the international stage by representing Ghana in two FIFA World Cup tournaments.

In the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, Boateng played a crucial role as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.



One of his memorable moments was when he scored a goal in the round of 16 matches against the United States of America, helping Ghana secure a 2-1 victory and progress to the last eight.



However, his journey ended in disappointment as they were eliminated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout.



Boateng also featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, representing Ghana under Coach Kwesi Appiah. Unfortunately, Ghana finished last in their group, which included the United States, Germany, and Portugal.



Throughout his illustrious career, Boateng has played for several renowned clubs, including Fiorentina, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Portsmouth, Besiktas, Schalke 04, and FC Barcelona, among others.

As he hangs up his boots, Boateng will embark on a new chapter in his football journey, contributing his knowledge and expertise to the coaching staff of Bertha Berlin BSC.





JNA/DO