Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts after late spot kick saves AC Monza blushes against Empoli

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Ghanaian player

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has hailed the display his AC Monza teammates following their 1-1 stalemate against Empoli on Saturday.

Monza were hoping to reduce the points deficit between them and Empoli at the summit of the Italian Serie B table.



However, it was Empoli who drew the first blood through Mancuso in the 2nd minute.



The visitors held on to the lead until Kevin-Prince Boateng struck a beautiful penalty in the 70th minute.

Boateng, who was replaced with Marco DeAlessandro five minutes after scoring, took to social media to commend his outfit’s effort in the match.



“We deserved to win ?? great team performance #prin7e."



Boateng has played 17 times this season, scoring 5 goals and 4 assists to his credit.