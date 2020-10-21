Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to AC Monza draw against Pisa in Serie B

Kevin-Prince Boateng

AC Monza forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is delighted with the 1-1 result against Pisa in the Italian Serie B on Tuesday night.

The Red and White lads are still in the hunt for their maiden victory in the ongoing Serie B campaign after playing three draws from their opening three games.



Cristian Brocchi's men dominated the first half but failed to convert the plethora of chances that came their way as the half ended in a stalemate.



AC Monza came back from the break with the same desire and deservedly broke the deadlock through Italian youngster Davide Frattesi just a minute into the second half.



However, Monza failed to guard their lead as Pisa hit back in the 81st minute courtesy Michele Marconi.

Despite making several incursions in the closing stages, Monza could not get the needed second goal as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.



Boateng, who played 79 minutes for Monza, hopped on Twitter to express his delight over the result though he believes they could have done more.



A point that is close to us. Forward with the same determination and desire to win.