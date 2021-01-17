Kevin-Prince Boateng registers assist as AC Monza draw with Consenza in Serie B

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Ghanaian player

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng sneaked in his fourth assist of the season during AC Monza’s 2-2 stalemate with Consenza in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.

Monza had a dream start to the match against Consenza after Antonino Barrilla put them ahead in the 8th minute.



In the 26th minute, Danish forward Christian Gytkjaer made it 2-0 for the hosts after latching on to Kevin-Prince Boateng’s nicely laid ball.



Monza, however, went to bed after the two-goal cushion as Consenza crawled back into the game courtesy an own goal by Gabriel Paletta and a 67th minute strike from Luca Tremolada.

Boateng was replaced with Andrea Colpani in the 72nd minute.



He has 4 goals and 4 assists in 14 league outings for the Red and White lads.