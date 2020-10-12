Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals ‘Black Lives Matter’ boots

KP Boateng with his Black Lives Matter boots

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed his new boots which bares a Black Lives Matter message.

Puma created the special boots for the AC Monza player to make aware of the fight against racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.



"I won’t stop These boots mean a lot to me #BLM," Kevin wrote on Instagram.



Boateng is one of the few footballers well-known for fighting racism.

He led the fight against racism during his days as an AC Milan player when he left the field during a pre-season friendly when he became the target for racist slurs.



His team-mates joined him and the game was consequently abandoned, with the message conveyed around the world that racism in any shape and form is unacceptable.