Sports News

Kevin-Prince Boateng spends weekend getaway with stunning wife Melissa Satta

Besiktas forward Kevin-Prince Boateng spent the weekend with his lovely wife Melissa Satta and his son Maddox at a family getaway in Sardinia, Italy.

The couple visited the Italian island at the weekend to cool off with their six-year-old son.



They made use of a luxurious private yacht as Boateng displayed some acrobatic swimming displays.

Boateng took advantage of the weekend off after he climbed off the bench to help Besiktas in their 3-0 win over Konyaspor on Friday.



The Black Stars midfielder scored in his side win over the weekend in the Turkish Super Lig.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.