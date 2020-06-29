9
Sports News Mon, 29 Jun 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Kevin-Prince Boateng spends weekend getaway with stunning wife Melissa Satta

Listen to the Article

Besiktas forward Kevin-Prince Boateng spent the weekend with his lovely wife Melissa Satta and his son Maddox at a family getaway in Sardinia, Italy.

The couple visited the Italian island at the weekend to cool off with their six-year-old son.

They made use of a luxurious private yacht as Boateng displayed some acrobatic swimming displays.

Boateng took advantage of the weekend off after he climbed off the bench to help Besiktas in their 3-0 win over Konyaspor on Friday.

The Black Stars midfielder scored in his side win over the weekend in the Turkish Super Lig.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: