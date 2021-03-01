Kevin Prince Boateng spotted jamming to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben Wo Ha' song

AC Monza star, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has been spotted jamming Daddy Lumba's 'Aben Wo Ha' song.

The Ghana international is known to be a music freak and has composed a couple of songs over the years.



However, on Sunday, Boateng was spotted jamming to the award-winning track by the legendary Ghanaian musician.



Daddy Lumba over the years has composed music that has caught the attention of the country including the 'Aben Wo Ha' song.



Kevin Prince Boateng is the only Ghanaian player to have played for 14 different clubs in Europe. He has played for the likes, Tottenham, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Barcelona among other clubs.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that made history in South Africa during the 2010 World Cup.



Watch video below:



