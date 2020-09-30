Kevin-Prince Boateng trains for the first time with new club AC Monza

Boateng looked happy and got along well with new teammates and coaches.

Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng has trained for the first time with his new club, AC Monza.

The 33-year-old was present at the club’s training on Wednesday before his official unveiling at U-Power Stadium.



The 33-year-old has joined Monza on a one-year deal from Fiorentina.

The deal includes the option for an additional year if the White and Reds earn a promotion to Serie A.



Berlusconi believes Boateng can inspire the club to achieve its top-flight football target this term.



