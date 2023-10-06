Kevin-Prince Boateng turns preacher after baptism

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Black Stars player, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has spoken for the first time since his baptism.

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE podcasts, he told his colleagues on the show that he has found peace in Jesus.



While he was delightfully talking about how he feels as a Christian, he displayed his inner shirt, which said "Jesus is King." It has the verse "John 14:6" printed on it.



"Right now one thing that gives me peace that I want to show you guys is 'Jesus is King'. Like, seriously this for me, it changed my life. Totally changed my life."



Sharing a back story on how he got introduced to Christ, he said got introduced five years ago but he backslided after a while before he got rekindled by his former Hertha Berlin teammate Dodi Lukebakio.



"...I grew up only with Muslims, you know, Turkish Arabs. Because the immigration of Turkish Arabs in Berlin is high. So I grew up with them but I was never really religious or believing. I knew I believed in high power, definitely, but...My older brother was Muslim so I was like confronted with the Muslim. So I got introduced to Jesus five years ago. This is where someone put the seed inside of me, you know then I got curious and then I left it again and I said no I don't care."

Boating continued: "And then playing in Herth there was Dodi Lukebakio the guy who just signed for Sevilla. He started talking to me about Jesus and the bible and everything and then I even got interested in him, you know I was talking to him and I asked questions...so I went to the Women's World Cup in Sydney and this is where it hit me. The person prayed for me and this was the first time I felt something inside my body it was just like impossible to explain. Then I had an encounter. You know have you have to leave your pride..."



Kevin-Prince Boateng has accepted Jesus Christ and gone through the purification process of baptism to become a Christian.



In an Instagram post on September 27, 2023, he shared images of his baptism and announced his faith in God to his followers quoting a bible verse.



"Revelation 3:20 - And It’s up to the US to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth, and The life."





EE/KPE



