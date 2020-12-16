Kevin Prince Boateng wanted to play in Canada - Galliani

Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng agreed to join Serie B side, AC Monza this summer. Boateng after returning to AFC Fiorentina from Besiktas on loan struggled to break into the team.

He was linked to several European clubs before signing for AC Monza.



Speaking to Gazzetta.it Adriano Galliani revealed that Kevin Prince Boateng wanted to play in Canada and he sent him text messages to get him to sign for the Serie B club.



“Boateng wanted Canada. I told him that he can play for us in Monza," he said.

“It was not easy, in the end, he cut his salary to come to us. I convinced him with text messages and love songs," Galliani added.



Kevin Prince Boateng has played eight games, scoring twice with one assist in Serie B this season.