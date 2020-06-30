Sports News

Kieran Trippier backs Thomas Partey to succeed in England amid Arsenal link

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier believes teammate Thomas Partey would 'perfectly fit in' the English Premier League.

The Ghana superstar has been linked with a move to London side Arsenal this summer, with interest growing from other premier league clubs following his reluctance to sign a new deal with the Rojiblancos.



Trippier wants the 27-year old to stay at Atletico, praising the intelligence of the defensive midfielder.



"It’s unbelievable, his physicality, how he breaks up play. Technically, he’s got everything," he told The Beautiful Game Podcast.



"He ranks as one of the best midfielders I’ve played with but Mousa is Mousa, he’s on a different planet. Even in training he’s just in cruise control.



"Ask anybody who has played with him and they’ll say Mousa Dembele. That’s how good he was. It was frightening. ‘But Thomas is still very young and everybody loves him out here," he added.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs right back s confident Partey will settle in easily in England, should a move happen this summer.



"Going to the Premier League… who knows? Obviously I want him to stay here because he’s a valuable member to our team. ‘But I feel like he speaks perfect English," said Tripper.



"I don’t think he’d have a problem with the Premier League," he added.



He continued: "The Premier League is the Premier League. It is one of the best leagues in the world. But Thomas… he’ll fit in perfectly in the Premier League."

