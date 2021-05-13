'Kill me if we fail to qualify to AFCON 2023' - New South Africa coach Hugo Broos

South Africa new coach, Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos says South African fans can hang him if he fails to lead the team to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

The Bafana Bafana missed out on the next edition of the tournament in Cameroon by a whisker after losing the slot to Ghana and Sudan.



Former boss Molefi Ntseki was sacked after failing to guide the team to the continental showpiece, putting massive pressure on the shoulders of the new Belgian coach.



Broos, who led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon, says he should be "killed" if he fails to qualify the side to the next tournament in Ivory Coast.



“If we are not qualified for that, you can kill me,” he said with a deadpan expression. “I know this country is looking forward to success.”



He added: “When rebuilding, there are always moments of weakness, so it can happen that we will not qualify for the (2022) World Cup. That said, we will do our utmost to reach Qatar,” said Broos.



South Africa is in Group G with Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia, and only the winners after a double round advance to the final round.

Broos, 69, played as a defender for two of Belgium’s biggest clubs, RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge. He made more than 500 appearances during those spells. He also earned 24 caps for the national team in a playing career that spanned almost two decades.



He then hung up his boots in 1988 for a place in the dugout.



He has coached Brugge, Anderlecht, KRC Genk and Zulte Waregem in Belgium.



It won’t be easy, though. Bafana is in a group with 2010 World Cup finalists Ghana and Zimbabwe – who, unlike Bafana, will be heading to Cameroon next year. Ethiopia completes the group.



Of course, Broos lost his job in Cameroon 10 months after the Afcon triumph. This after the nation’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



The Indomitable Lions finished third in their qualifying group for the global showpiece, six points behind eventual qualifiers Nigeria. He will be hoping for a bit more success in that aspect of this new job.