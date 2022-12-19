0
Menu
Sports

Kim Grant suggests five to ten-year development plan for Ghana football

Kim Grant Coach Kim Grant

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars striker Kim Grant says there should be a five-to-ten-year development plan for Ghana football following the country's early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

“Black Stars need new technical direction, there should be a complete overhaul. There should be a 5-10 years plan for development both local and international. Infrastructure, scouting, and sports science should be looked at, video analyst also needs to be looked at, and to how far we will go with everything.

The Ghana Football Association is set to appoint a new technical team after the Otto Addo-led team's mandate expired after the World Cup.

Otto Addo stepped down after Ghana failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, finishing last in Group H, which also included Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana only won one of the three games, losing to Portugal and Uruguay while narrowly defeating South Korea.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: