Sports News

‘Kim in Black’- Former Hearts coach grooves to RunTown’s ‘Mad Over You’ track

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant

Nigerian Afrobeats singer RunTown has won a fan in former Accra Hearts of Oak Coach Kim Grant.

Kim Grant is currently domiciled in the Czech Republic where he is assisting in the running of amateur side Prague Raptors.



The former Black Stars striker has been unattached since he was dismissed from his job at Accra Hearts of Oak after his matchday one defeat to Berekum Chelsea in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Earlier today he took to his Twitter page to share how he is keeping busy in this period of inactivity within the football sector.





