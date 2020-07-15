Sports News

King Faisal Babes ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman

Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal FC, Anwar Sadat, has said the club is ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC on permanent basis.

Osman played on loan from the Porcupine Warriors for King Faisal and was instrumental as he scored 8 goals in 14 matches and also provided four assists.



Sadat has said King Faisal are open for negotiations with Asante Kotoko for the transfer of the prolific attacker.



Reports suggest Asante Kotoko will recall Osman before the beginning of next season.

"Many of the players came on loan especially Ibrahim Osman. For Ibrahim, we are ready to negotiate with Kotoko," he said on Kessben FM.



"But the problem is who to approach at the club. Because there’s been a change of management at the club we don’t know who is charge form. But immediately we identify the person we will go to the negotiation table and begin the process.



"We will look at the best option, if it’s a matter of extending the loan or there is a possibility of signing him out-rightly from the club. We will see."

