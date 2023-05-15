0
King Faisal assistant coach lauds players after sealing FA Cup final spot

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant Coach of King Faisal Football Club, Godwin Ablordey has lauded his charges for their impressive display against Nsotreman on Sunday in the semi-final of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

Despite struggling in the league, King Faisal managed to beat Nsotreman 3-2 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei to book a place in the final against Dreams FC.

Speaking at the presser after the victory, the former Asante Kotoko man said, "I'm very very happy because when we went to the press conference, I told them something and they've made me proud. They've made it for me."

Samuel Ofori placed Nsoatreman ahead in the 9th minute through a spot kick. King Faisal drew level through Baba Yahaya in the 35th minute before Frimpong Boateng's half-volley found the back of the net to double Faisal’s lead in the 44th minute.

After recess, Kwame Nana Junior leveled for Nsoatreman on 55 minutes but Samuel Adom Antwi placed the icing on the cake for Faisal in the 64th minute to seal their first MTN FA Cup final.

The "Insha" Allah boys are currently 17th on the league log with 36 points after 30 games.

With four games to climax the season, King Faisal will welcome Samartex 1996 to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Stadium on Sunday, May 21.

