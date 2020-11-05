King Faisal best prepared for this season – Michael Akuffo

King Faisal midfielder, Michael Akuffo

King Faisal midfielder Michael Akuffo has expressed confidence about his outfit’s preparation ahead of the imminent Ghana Premier League season.

According to the former Asante Kotoko man, his side, King Faisal, is having a better pre-season as compared to last season’s.



“This season, we are having the best of preparation as compared to last season. Last season, we didn’t have the best of preparation and it wasn’t helping us in our games,” he said.



Before the 2019/20 season was cancelled, Kotoko was eighteenth, just five points behind Karela United who had an outstanding.



The 32-year who joined King Faisal prior to the start of the 2019/20 season says that the blend of senior and young players in their team will boost their performance this season.

“As you can see, we have about 5 senior players in the team playing with the young ones and it’s good that we give the young ones our support and encourage them. It’s going to be a good and tough season,” he added.



The Ghana Premier League after several months of inactive football is set to bounce back this month.



King Faisal FC will travel to Sogakope and play their first game against West African Football Academy on November 13.