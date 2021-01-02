King Faisal coach Andy Sinason rues missed chances in Dreams FC draw

King Faisal head coach Andy Sinason was left to rue missed chances as his side drew 1-1 with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.

The Insha Allah boys were in the ascendancy from the start as they took the lead through Kwadwo Frimpong in the 31st minute, but an unfortunate own goal by Wadud Yakubu later in the second half ensured both teams shared the spoils at the Nana Ameyaw Park.



King Faisal ended the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Kaisan Yuisu was shown the exit by referee Mohammed Misba.

“To be honest with you, we can’t create as many as nine chances and score only one,” coach Andy Sinason said in his post match presser.



“We were supposed to win this game but couldn’t do it. We changed our formation and adopted the 4-5-1 system. My boys did not perform to my expectation but any coach will also be happy with players creating chances,” he concluded.