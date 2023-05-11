King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei Fosu confident club will maintain Premier League status

King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei Fosu

King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei Fosu is confident his outfit will survive relegation at the end of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Isha Allah outfit are currently in the relegation drop with four matches to end the domestic top-flight campaign.



King Faisal are 17th on the league standings with 36 points after 30 matches and will have to play above themselves to escape the drop.



In an interview, the former Medeama and Dreams FC gaffer emphasized his side will maintain their status in the top flight.

“I think we should get at least nine or ten points out of those twelve points and I think we can do it. We will just survive, don’t worry. We have been there before and we know how to do it” he said.



Despite their struggle in the league, the Kumasi-based club have managed semifinals in the Ghana FA Cup competition.



They will face Nsoatreman FC in the FA Cup on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.