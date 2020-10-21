King Faisal coach Slavisa Bozicic eyes top 6 GPL finish

Head coach of King Faisal Babies, Slavisa Bozicic has targeted a 6th place finish in the upcoming 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The Kumasi based club has commenced preparations for the next Premier League season by signing a couple of new players and changing their training venue.



The team resumed camping two weeks ago and Coach Slavisa Bozicic is already satisfied with the work done so far.



“I’m satisfied with the two weeks of training with King Faisal because everybody is serious and putting in good work. I’m very confident because King Faisal has a different team for the upcoming season. We now have a very good pitch for training,” Slavisa Bozicic told Joy Sports.



According to him, a 6th place finish is a realistic position the club is seeking to achieve at the end of the season.

“I now have good players; maybe they’ve not played together before but I think placing 6th is a good position for me. We will definitely be ready for the league,” the 54-year-old said.



King Faisal Babies were unable to win a single game in last season’s Ghana Premier League campaign which was truncated.



They will, however, face West African Soccer Academy in their first game for the upcoming season. The new Ghana Premier League is expected to start on November 13.