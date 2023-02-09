King Faisal complete Frimpong Boateng signing - Reports

Frimpong Boateng

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Frimpong Boateng has completed his move to King Faisal, reports claim.

Boateng has re-joined the Kumasi-based side for the remainder of the season, having left the Wonder club two seasons ago.



Frimpong Boateng has made one appearance for Great Olympics this season where he had a cameo in the club's two-all draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.



King Faisal have augmented their squad as they hope to escape relegation at the end of the season.

Faisal are positioned 16th on the table with 17 points after 16 games, recording only five wins.



Frimpong Boateng is expected to feature in Faisal's week 17 home game against Real Tamale United on Sunday, February 12, 2023.



