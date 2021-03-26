King Faisal complete the signing of ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Samudeen Ibrahim

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal has completed the signing of former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim.

The Kumasi-based club has struggled to compete in the 2020/2021 Ghanaian football season although they have improved on their performance in the truncated league season.



Keen on turning around their season to avoiding relegation, the team has bolstered their squad with the acquisition of a number of players.



Today, the club has announced that they have signed experienced midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim.



“We are delighted to announce the signing of Samudeen Ibrahim."



“Samu is a well-established midfielder whose experience will be invaluable for the team."



“He has previously featured for Hearts of Oak,” King Faisal announced on Friday afternoon.